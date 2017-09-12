Dan Quinn thinks Falcons could have gotten ball to Julio Jones more

Getty Images

Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s first regular season game in his new job ended with a win, but head coach Dan Quinn identified one thing with the offense that he’d like to see change when the team returns to action against the Packers this weekend.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was targeted five times over the course of the victory over the Bears, which ranked third on the team behind Mohamed Sanu and Tevin Coleman. That can be a byproduct of Matt Ryan taking what’s available rather than forcing the ball in a particular direction, but Quinn said he thought there were missed chances for their best receiver to impact the game.

“I thought we could have had some [more],” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “Maybe [even] an opportunity or two for some big ones to him. It’s something he’ll never say because that’s the type of teammate he is but yeah we thought maybe there was a few more opportunities for him in the game. He’s always a factor in what we do.”

Jones finished the game with four catches for 66 yards, which is coincidentally the same number of catches and yards that he had in the first week of the regular season last year. He followed that up with five catches for 106 yards and Quinn said Monday that “there’s not too much quiet that follows” a quiet game for Jones, so the Packers should probably be prepared for Atlanta to look Jones’ way a bit more often this weekend.