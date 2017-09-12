Deshaun Watson working with starters in Texans practice

AP

The Texans have announced their starting quarterback for Thursday’s game against the Bengals, but by the time they do it will be #asexpected.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, rookie Deshaun Watson took all the reps with the first offense during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Starting the first-rounder was anticipated after they yanked starter Tom Savage at halftime last week, though coach Bill O’Brien wouldn’t declare a decision yesterday.

They spent the offseason insisting that Savage was the guy, hoping he’d play competently long enough for Watson to acclimate to the league before his eventual takeover. Yesterday, coach Bill O’Brien held off making an announcement, but dropped plenty of hints.

Their faith in Savage lasted for 30 minutes, and now it appears the Watson era is about to begin.