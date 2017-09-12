Dolphins heading home to practice next week

AP

The Dolphins are going to have plenty of frequent flier miles and hotel nights over the next month, so they’re grateful to be able to go home soon.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are returning to South Florida after their Irma-inspired bye week to practice following this week’s trip to play the Chargers in Los Angeles.

They had discussed spending next week at a resort in West Virginia, but apparently the conditions at their facility are going to be sufficiently ready to get some work in.

They’re practicing in Oxnard this week in preparations for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, then play the Jets on the road before going to London the following week to play the Saints, so they’re doubtless grateful for the chance to be in familiar surroundings.