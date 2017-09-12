Dolphins say stadium suffered no structural damage in Hurricane Irma

Getty Images

Despite the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma, the Miami Dolphins’ stadium is in good shape.

Dolphins President Tom Garfinkel wrote on Twitter this morning that the stadium has survived intact. The Dolphins don’t have another home game until October 8, but the next event at the stadium, a Miami Hurricanes game on September 23, will go on as scheduled.

“After thorough inspection by engineers, it has been deemed that @hardrockstadium experienced no structural damage from Irma,” Garfinkel wrote. “We are good to go @HardRockStadium with @CanesFootball on the 23rd!”

That’s very good news for the Dolphins, who had to delay their season opener against the Buccaneers because of the storm. The Buccaneers also said their stadium is in good shape after Irma. The Jaguars are still surveying their stadium to determine whether they can host their scheduled game on Sunday.