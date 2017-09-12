Doug Baldwin: We have the talent to correct offensive line issues

Posted by Josh Alper on September 12, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT
Concerns about the Seahawks offensive line are nothing new and they didn’t go away after the season opener against the Packers last Sunday.

Russell Wilson was pressured often and sacked three times, the team’s running backs ran 15 times for 53 yards and the Seahawks lost 17-9. That led to a question for wide receiver Doug Baldwin about whether the play of the line was high on the list of issues the team has to tackle when he joined Steve Toree on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday.

Baldwin didn’t argue with putting the line on that list, but did say that he felt the team has the pieces on hand to make the group less problematic as the season unfolds.

“Yeah, I would say so.  And that’s not, again, like you said, not to take a shot at them.  You know, just the reality of what it is.  We had some issues offensive line-wise.  Not to take anything away from the Packers defensive line, they did a heck of a job and Dom Capers did a great job of having a scheme for us.  But, like you said, we have to get those things corrected, and I think we will.  We have the talent.  We have the guys who are resilient enough to go back to work and put it together for us and so I’m not really concerned about it.”

Baldwin added that he worries about Wilson getting injured “to some degree” and it would be strange not to think about that after watching Wilson deal with injuries all of last season. That makes it all the more important for the Seahawks that Baldwin’s right about the ability to fix the problems this time around.

We’ll hear more from Baldwin about the state of the Seahawks when he joins us as a guest on PFT Live Wednesday.

11 responses to “Doug Baldwin: We have the talent to correct offensive line issues

  4. Wilson ain’t scared. He’s trying to create something outta nothing. The line is worse than last year. Some analysts saying we have been drafting linemen lately, but none are starters.

  6. Either the Seahawks’ scouting department cannot evaluate offensive linemen or the line coach is unable to bring together a cohesive unit. Or the offensive coordinator cannot game plan to bring this all together. This has gone on too long.

    Aaron Rodgers was pressured the whole game as well, taking 4 sacks. Elite QBs make it work.

    Are you seriously going to compare the pressure rogers faced to the pressure Wilson faced?

    Also going to point out the packers coaching staff had a game plan on offense that matched their personnel and the Seahawks didn’t.

    1 1st
    2 2nds
    1 3rd
    1 4th
    1 former #2 overall pick

    .. why the h@ll isn’t that a respectable group?

    Personnel. Scheme. Coaching… something is seriously wrong there!

  10. Time for the…..hurry up/stand in place/huddle at the LOS and call plays according to what you are seeing. Yeah, I know Peyton was miles better at this but I’m sure Wilson could implement some simpler version.

  11. While a lot of the issues were due to the O-Line, Bevell’s play calling has to be questioned just as much. There was hardly any play-action in the first 3 quarters and expecting Wilson to do a 5-7 drop every passing play is entirely unreasonable. Also, when Lacy was in, GB knew it was a run with him. Just way to predictable play calling. I am surprised Bevell wasn’t criticized more after that game.

