Doug Baldwin: We have the talent to correct offensive line issues

Getty Images

Concerns about the Seahawks offensive line are nothing new and they didn’t go away after the season opener against the Packers last Sunday.

Russell Wilson was pressured often and sacked three times, the team’s running backs ran 15 times for 53 yards and the Seahawks lost 17-9. That led to a question for wide receiver Doug Baldwin about whether the play of the line was high on the list of issues the team has to tackle when he joined Steve Toree on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio on Tuesday.

Baldwin didn’t argue with putting the line on that list, but did say that he felt the team has the pieces on hand to make the group less problematic as the season unfolds.

“Yeah, I would say so. And that’s not, again, like you said, not to take a shot at them. You know, just the reality of what it is. We had some issues offensive line-wise. Not to take anything away from the Packers defensive line, they did a heck of a job and Dom Capers did a great job of having a scheme for us. But, like you said, we have to get those things corrected, and I think we will. We have the talent. We have the guys who are resilient enough to go back to work and put it together for us and so I’m not really concerned about it.”

Baldwin added that he worries about Wilson getting injured “to some degree” and it would be strange not to think about that after watching Wilson deal with injuries all of last season. That makes it all the more important for the Seahawks that Baldwin’s right about the ability to fix the problems this time around.

We’ll hear more from Baldwin about the state of the Seahawks when he joins us as a guest on PFT Live Wednesday.