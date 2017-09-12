Eagles expected to sign K Jake Elliott of Bengals practice squad

AP

The Bengals drafted kicker Jake Elliott in the fifth round of this year’s draft, but it looks like his first NFL regular season experience will come with the Eagles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are going to sign Elliott off of the Bengals practice squad. Caleb Sturgis was injured during the season opener and is expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Elliott lost a competition to veteran Randy Bullock this summer, but cleared waivers so the Bengals could keep him on hand as a member of the practice squad. Elliott was 4-of-7 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points in the preseason.

Sturgis will be eligible to return after spending eight weeks on injured reserve, although the Eagles’ interest in having him back in the lineup will likely have a lot to do with how Elliott fares in the coming weeks.