Hue Jackson: DeShone Kizer “gives us hope”

The Browns lost 21-18 to the Steelers on Sunday, which is a familiar result for a team that’s made losing their trademark over the last two decades.

Feelings of hope that things are going to get better aren’t quite as familiar in Cleveland, but coach Hue Jackson has them after the first game of the year. The reason Jackson is feeling that way is quarterback DeShone Kizer.

“Oh, absolutely,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “At the end of the day, this young man gives us hope. He gives you an opportunity to make plays. When I looked up, the game was 21-10, and here we are in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game late in the game and that’s because of some plays he made. That is what you expect out of your quarterback. We are talking about a young rookie quarterback who is one of the youngest players in the league at that position. That is exciting for me. It’s exciting for our organization.

Kizer ran for a touchdown in the first half and went 20-of-30 for 222 yards and a touchdown to Corey Coleman that brought the Browns within three in the fourth quarter. He also threw an interception and held the ball too long on some of the seven Steelers sacks, so there’s the room for improvement you’d expect for a rookie making his first NFL start alongside the hopefulness that things might actually pan out for the Browns this time around.