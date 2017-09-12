Hue Jackson: DeShone Kizer “gives us hope”

Posted by Josh Alper on September 12, 2017, 8:07 AM EDT
The Browns lost 21-18 to the Steelers on Sunday, which is a familiar result for a team that’s made losing their trademark over the last two decades.

Feelings of hope that things are going to get better aren’t quite as familiar in Cleveland, but coach Hue Jackson has them after the first game of the year. The reason Jackson is feeling that way is quarterback DeShone Kizer.

“Oh, absolutely,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “At the end of the day, this young man gives us hope. He gives you an opportunity to make plays. When I looked up, the game was 21-10, and here we are in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game late in the game and that’s because of some plays he made. That is what you expect out of your quarterback. We are talking about a young rookie quarterback who is one of the youngest players in the league at that position. That is exciting for me. It’s exciting for our organization.

Kizer ran for a touchdown in the first half and went 20-of-30 for 222 yards and a touchdown to Corey Coleman that brought the Browns within three in the fourth quarter. He also threw an interception and held the ball too long on some of the seven Steelers sacks, so there’s the room for improvement you’d expect for a rookie making his first NFL start alongside the hopefulness that things might actually pan out for the Browns this time around.

  1. Kizer played nicely.

    Why is no one questioning the coach’s near end game decision to call a time out and then challenge the catch? That burned our last two time outs right there and game over. To be in a position to have a chance to win and blow it by burning time outs doesn’t make sense. It isn’t only the players that have to get better.

    The better play would have been to challenge as soon as you determine there was a chance it was a drop. You get the benefit of the time out and maybe don’t even burn one.

  2. I agree… he gave the Browns a good chance to win that game… but his deep ball needs work.. and his bonehead throw to TJ Watt killed their chance. Other then that he kept them in the game

  3. Had me screaming at the TV in the second half, looked like just another second half meltdown by my Steelers defense.

    But after some research its not about the Steelers D going limp in the second half, as much as the Browns O catching fire. The needle is pointing up for this squad, and I for one can’t wait for the rivalry to mean something again.

  4. Well said, Hue. End of day he made some rookie mistakes but he kept the Browns competitive through 4 quarters (which is usually 3 if they are competitive at all), and that defense is going to be massive for them, especially when they get Garrett back. This is not the Browns that came back into the league in 99 and have done absolutely nothing. This is a team that has been building for a year and a half and is starting to show some promise. Pittsburgh is a SB-possible team.

    I still say 6-10, especially the way cincy is playing.

