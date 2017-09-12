J.J. Watt on finger: It’s still attached

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt isn’t worried about his dislocated finger. It’s ugly but not as ugly as his team’s loss to the Jaguars, so that’s where his focus is.

“It’s still inside my body,” Watt said of his finger, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “That’s all that matters. It’s still attached.”

Watt had only one tackle and one quarterback pressure in his first game back since Week 3 of last season. It didn’t go as planned for him, the Texans or the city in its recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

That’s why Thursday can’t get here fast enough.

“We’re looking forward to going out there and playing a game,” Watt said. “Learn from your mistakes and then putting it behind you, understanding exactly what you did wrong and fixing it quickly. I’m very excited to get back on the field and play some better football.”