Jags confident they have “right people” to make up for Allen Robinson’s loss

The good feelings generated by the Jaguars’ season-opening win in Houston were muted a bit by the knee injury suffered by wide receiver Allen Robinson during the game.

Robinson has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, which means it will be up to the rest of the team’s wideouts to carry the load in the passing game in any future Jacksonville victories.

One of those wideouts called it a “sickening” loss and the Jags have put three other wideouts on injured reserve already this year, but Marqise Lee is also confident that he, Allen Hurns, Keelan Cole and Arrelious Benn can handle what will be asked of them.

“I’m preparing the same way I’ve been preparing;. nothing in my mind has [changed],” Lee said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I’ll probably get a little bit more attention on my side [from defenses], but I’m not worried. We always prepare for this in the sense of, if somebody goes down, somebody has to step up. Good thing we have the right people to do it.”

Hurns had three catches for 42 yards to lead the way against the Texans, but also joined Lee and Cole with a dropped pass on a day when the Jags only attempted 21 passes. That was enough given the defensive performance they got, but the weeks to come will show whether Jacksonville has enough at receiver without Robinson on hand.