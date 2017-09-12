Jaguars place Allen Robinson on IR, sign Max McCaffrey

AP

Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee said Monday that he thinks the team’s receiver group has the ability to make up for the loss of Allen Robinson to a torn ACL, but the team decided to make an addition with Robinson headed to injured reserve.

The Jaguars announced that Robinson has officially been placed on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon. They will fill his spot by signing wide receiver Max McCaffrey off of the Saints’ practice squad.

McCaffrey, who is the son of former NFL wideout Ed and brother of current Panthers running back Christian, spent the offseason and summer with the Packers before being cut when they went to 53 players. He spent time with the Raiders last summer after going undrafted out of Duke, where he caught 117 passes for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Lee, Allen Hurns, Keelan Cole and Arrelious Benn make up the rest of the receiver group in Jacksonville.