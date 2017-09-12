Jim Schwartz denies friction with Doug Pederson

Getty Images

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is denying talk that he’s angling to replace Doug Pederson as the team’s head coach.

Responding to a report that Schwartz wants to usurp Pederson, Schwartz said today that he and Pederson are united in wanting to work together to help the Eagles succeed.

“I’ll say this unequivocally: I am very comfortable with my relationship with Doug Pederson,” Schwartz said. “I know he’s comfortable in his relationship with me. What I do here is, I work extremely hard to execute the defense the way that he has outlined it for me. Okay? I’m very comfortable with that. Not everybody is privy to those instructions. If anybody misunderstands or misinterprets any actions, just know this; coach Pederson is aware of everything that I do in this building and outside of the building.”

Schwartz, who spent five years as head coach of the Lions, is in his second year as Pederson’s defensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Schwartz would like another head-coaching job, but he insists he’s not doing anything untoward to get Pederson’s job.