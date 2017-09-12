Jim Schwartz denies friction with Doug Pederson

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 12, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT
Getty Images

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is denying talk that he’s angling to replace Doug Pederson as the team’s head coach.

Responding to a report that Schwartz wants to usurp Pederson, Schwartz said today that he and Pederson are united in wanting to work together to help the Eagles succeed.

“I’ll say this unequivocally: I am very comfortable with my relationship with Doug Pederson,” Schwartz said. “I know he’s comfortable in his relationship with me. What I do here is, I work extremely hard to execute the defense the way that he has outlined it for me. Okay? I’m very comfortable with that. Not everybody is privy to those instructions. If anybody misunderstands or misinterprets any actions, just know this; coach Pederson is aware of everything that I do in this building and outside of the building.”

Schwartz, who spent five years as head coach of the Lions, is in his second year as Pederson’s defensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Schwartz would like another head-coaching job, but he insists he’s not doing anything untoward to get Pederson’s job.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jim Schwartz denies friction with Doug Pederson

  2. After having his players carry him off the field when he beat the Lions here a few years back (DB move), I wouldn’t put it past him.

    He was just what we needed when he came but did not get the most out of what was given to him.

  3. Well that settles it then. Schwartz has certainly shown via his last stint with the Lions that he is trustworthy and has an overflowing bundance of integrity. Ha!

    RE: Pederson better greet him at the Front Door Harbaugh style today and let him know unequivocally who runs the show.

  4. Schwartz is a classic “better suited as a coordinator than head coach” coach, ala Wade Phillips, Rod Marinelli, Norv Turner etc.

  6. If Pedey fails as a head coach it will be because he didn’t learn from either his mentor’s or his own mistakes and ends up too much like Andy Reid. It won’t be because he’s undermined by his DC. If Schwartz were to mess up the defense, how does that help him get promoted? If Schwartz were to coach an excellent defense, the team is likely to keep winning, which is also good for the HC. There’s nothing he can do really to push Pederson out unless Pederson does a bad job himself. Best thing for anyone looking for promotion to do is excel. Schwartz surely understands this.

Leave a Reply