Josh Gordon due to complete 90-day rehab stint next week

Getty Images

The longer receiver Josh Gordon remains out of football, the harder it will be for him to get back in. But after two full seasons on suspension for his latest violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy, Gordon still hopes to return. Soon.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Gordon is scheduled to complete on September 21 a 90-day rehab program.

“He’s coming,” former Olympian Tim Montgomery, who has been working with Gordon, told Cabot. “I think he’s going to be there this season.”

It’s Gordon’s fourth trip to rehab.

“He’s been clean, so we’re hoping after 90 days he’s reinstated and they put him back in the league, which it looks like they’re going to do that,” Montgomery said.

That’s a tough claim to make, given that no one knows what the league will do, and the league has the ability to do pretty much whatever it wants to do on matters regarding the league’s blanket prohibition on marijuana use.

Through it all, the NFL continues to be deprived of a talented player — a player who could help a team score more points and generate more excitement. Given the dearth of Week One points and excitement, the league should be looking for ways to keep guys like Gordon on the field, not off it.