Lions bring in another punter and another tackle

The Lions knew they were going to need another punter, and continued to keep the turnstile moving at tackle.

The team announced they have signed tackle Emmett Cleary and punter Jeff Locke.

To make room for the newcomers on the roster, they placed punter Kasey Redfern and tackle Corey Robinson on injured reserve.

Redfern blew out his knee last week, while filling in for regular punter Sam Martin, who’s on the non-football injury list. That left kicker Matt Prater to finish last week’s game against the Cardinals.

Cleary finished last season with Dallas and was in camp with them this year, and represents another effort to fill in on the edges. Locke was in camp with the Colts this year but had spent the previous four seasons with the Vikings.