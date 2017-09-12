Marvin Lewis expects Deshaun Watson to start Thursday

AP

The Texans haven’t named a quarterback for Thursday night’s game against the Bengals, but Bengals coach Marvin Lewis has an idea about which direction Bill O’Brien will be going.

Lewis said on a Tuesday conference call, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, that he expects the Texans will have Watson in the starting lineup. Reports have indicated that’s the direction the Texans are headed in, although Watson tweaked his ankle during Houston’s lopsided loss to the Jaguars in Week One and was listed as limited on Monday’s practice report.

That practice report wasn’t based on an actual practice session as the team only held a walkthrough and Tom Savage, who started and got benched against Jacksonville, also made an appearance on the report due to a left hand/finger injury. Watson replaced Savage and led the Texans to their only touchdown of the day, although his overall performance behind a leaky offensive line wasn’t markedly better than Savage’s overall.

The Bengals have their own quarterback issues to sort out after Andy Dalton‘s miserable performance against the Ravens in a 20-0 loss, but there doesn’t appear to be any thought of making a change in the starting lineup on their side of the field.