Mike Tomlin more worried about penalties than Le’Veon Bell’s slow start

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 12, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT
AP

No, Le'Veon Bell did not look like himself Sunday. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has other things on his mind rather than his star running back acclimating after taking the preseason off.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Tomlin said Bell’s 47-yard performance against the Browns Sunday will need to improve: “And it will.”

But he was also salty about the team’s 13 penalties for 144 yards, which he wasn’t ready to pin on any particular player being there or not, which is “why I lose patience when we repeatedly cover the same things.”

You can sing that Le’Veon Bell camp song all you want,” Tomlin said. “He’s here. We’re working. It’s Week 2. We’re getting ready to play the Minnesota Vikings. I’m done with it.”

Of course, that’s a handy deflection, but until Bell gets back up to speed, the Steelers aren’t going to look like themselves. Without wide receiver Antonio Brown freaking out against the Browns they probably lose, and then Tomlin would have plenty to have stew about besides penalties.

After staying away from offseason workouts and training camp before signing his $12.1 million franchise tender, Bell had 10 carries for 32 yards and three receptions for 15 yards against the Browns.

 

7 responses to “Mike Tomlin more worried about penalties than Le’Veon Bell’s slow start

  2. 4 personal foul penalties on Pittsburgh, some Steelers players will be coughing up cash this week. A handful of dirty plays, but well we’re not all that surprised now, are we?

  3. This is a recurring issue with the Steelers. It blows me away they still don’t seem to understand the helmet to helmet rule. It has been in place for over 5 years. When a WR is defenseless, you can’t crush him in the head. They get flagged for that way to many times and act confused when a flag is thrown. Act is getting tired.

  5. I’m gonna sound biased n all being a non Steeler fan but that cheap crap by Ben was bush league. Anyone with 2 eyes and pinch of objectivity can see that after an obvious flop it was an even more obvious lunge for the guys higher ankle and the childish Kurt Angle move that followed was just as pathetic. His excuse he just said on Pittsburgh radio made it even worse. Straight up lied about the whole thing.

  6. LeVeon not being in camp is the lazy explanation for the Steelers week 1 struggles. The line got beat. Period. LeVeon was hit in the backfield or was running into linemen getting pushed into the backfield on multiple carries (so was James Conner). I don’t understand why there’s even an attempt to take this a step further. That’s not what he’s been dealing with the past couple years. He’s been excelling behind one of the top run blocking olines in the game. I don’t think any back in the NFL would have had a significantly better game than Bell on Sunday given the oline play. Browns showed up.

