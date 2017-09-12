Orlando Scandrick hopes he can play this week

Getty Images

After Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick fractured a bone in his left hand in Sunday night’s victory over the Giants, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Scandrick would have surgery on Monday with designs on returning for the team’s Week Three game against the Cardinals.

Scandrick had the surgery to insert a plate in his hand on Monday as planned, but he’s not willing to surrender to the plan that calls for him to sit out against the Broncos this week. Scandrick won’t rule himself out of the game and said he considers himself day-to-day for a return to action.

“I feel good honestly,” Scandrick said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

How Scandrick feels in the coming days will determine whether he has a chance of playing against Denver. Anthony Brown took over for Scandrick with Chidobe Awuzie playing outside when Brown moved to the slot in nickel packages. The Cowboys may also get rookie Jourdan Lewis into the lineup this week after missing most of the summer with a hamstring injury.