Packers bid Ricky Jean Francois adieu

The Packers gave defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois a $250,000 signing bonus when he joined the team this offseason, but it turns out they only needed him for one game.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Packers have released Jean Francois. He didn’t report on a corresponding move, but the Packers do have wide receiver Geronimo Allison coming back from a suspension this week so he is likely filling the roster spot.

Jean Francois played sparingly in last Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks and his departure likely means that former 49ers defensive lineman Quinton Dial will be active for this week’s game against the Falcons. Dial signed with the team after being one of the final cuts in Santa Clara.

Jean Francois has also played with the Redskins, Colts and 49ers since entering the league in 2009 and should have a chance to add to that list if someone has a need for experience on their defensive line this season.