Pete Carroll “disappointed” with lack of progress from offensive line

Maybe it was wishful thinking this offseason, or just denial.

But for whatever reason the Seahawks felt like their offensive line was making progress this offseason, it came crashing down in the opener agains the Packers.

“Yeah. That’s what I am saying. I am disappointed in that,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “I am disappointed we are talking about that today. I thought we were moving in the right direction. I’ve seen us move in the right direction.

“But in this game, we weren’t as sharp.”

Of course, there are mitigating factors beyond delusion at play. They lost anticipated starting left tackle George Fant to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, leaving Rees Odhiambo to make his first career start there. He allowed Packers pass-rusher Nick Perry to blow by him early and often, setting the stage for a rough day for the Seahawks offense.

“Right out of the chutes, we just missed a couple opportunities to do things and made a couple mistakes, really the errors that we had,” Carroll said. “Then also, I give it to [Packers defensive tackle Mike] Daniels, he played a heck of a football game. He gave us some problems and we didn’t deal with him as well as we thought we would.”

The disruptions weren’t limited to Daniels, as the Seahawks gained just 225 yards, their lowest total in three years. And since it’s a little late for personnel fixes, the Seahawks are going to have to work with the guys on hand to try to keep Wilson from getting killed.