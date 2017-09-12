Ref puts Chargers back in San Diego, and it probably won’t be last time

Getty Images

Yeah, that fight for L.A. is going to take some time, because a lot of people still have San Diego on their minds.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, the official during last night’s Chargers-Broncos game was stuck in the past.

“First charged timeout, . . . to San Diego, . . .” he said during the first quarter.

Of course, after 56 years of a set of words fitting together in a certain order, it’s going to take people a moment to adjust.

Even Chargers coach Anthony Lynn made the mistake during his introductory press conference, before catching himself with “Oops, I meant L.A. Chargers.”

I give it at least two or three years before it stops, or perhaps until the Chargers move into an adult-sized stadium.