Report: Danny Woodhead to miss 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury

AP

Ravens running back Danny Woodhead is set to miss significant time for the third time in the last four seasons.

Woodhead left Sunday’s victory over the Bengals in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return to the game. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Woodhead won’t be returning for several more games either.

Rapoport reports that Woodhead is expected to miss 4-6 weeks as a result of the injury. He missed 14 games while with the Chargers last season due to a torn ACL and 13 games during the 2014 season with a fractured fibula.

We got a glimpse of the role Woodhead was going to play in the Baltimore offense as he caught three passes from Joe Flacco before heading to the locker room. The Ravens went with Terrance West and Buck Allen the rest of the way against Cincinnati and it looks they’ll be the lead backs for the near future as well. Jeremy Langford and Alex Collins are on the team’s practice squad if they opt to add more depth.