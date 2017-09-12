Report: Former Seahawks corner Brandon Browner arrested for criminal threats

September 12, 2017
Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested in Los Angeles Monday night on felony charges of making criminal threats.

According to TMZ, Brown was charged with making threats to a woman. He was taken into custody, posted a $50,000 bond and was released late last night.

The former member of the Legion of Boom has been out of the NFL since the Seahawks released him in August 2016, after trying to convert him to safety. He played in the developmental Spring League in West Virginia but hasn’t resurfaced in a camp since.

He spent the 2015 season with the Saints and 2014 with the Patriots, when he won a Super Bowl ring against his old team.

11 responses to “Report: Former Seahawks corner Brandon Browner arrested for criminal threats

