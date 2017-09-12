Stefon Diggs was OK with head shot, prefers it to a low hit

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs took a helmet to the chin from Saints defensive back Kenny Vaccaro on Monday night, but Diggs didn’t mind.

Diggs said this morning on PFT Live that he hasn’t seen a replay of the hit but doesn’t have any problems with what Vaccaro did.

“I didn’t see it all the way, I don’t know what happened as far as he led with his helmet or anything like that, but I just call it football. I’m on to the next play,” Diggs said.

Diggs said if a defensive back is going to hit him when he’s extending to catch a pass, he’d much rather have them hit him in the head than in the legs, as knee injuries often end seasons while concussions rarely do.

“I’ll take a head shot any day of the week,” he said. “Legs are very delicate — injuries happen.”

As much as the NFL wants to crack down on high hits, that’s a common opinion among NFL players: They’d rather protect their knees than their brains.