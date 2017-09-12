Stephon Tuitt could play this week

Getty Images

The news about Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt‘s arm injury continues to trend in the right direction.

In the immediate aftermath of their victory over the Browns, there was a report that the team feared Tuitt could miss the rest of the season with a torn biceps. The news got better on Monday when further tests showed Tuitt’s injury was not that severe, although the word was that Tuitt was considered week-to-week to return to action.

That suggested it would be a bit before Tuitt will be ready to return, but that may not be the case. Coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Tuitt could play against the Vikings this weekend.

“We’ll leave the light on,” Tomlin said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media.

The Steelers will issue a practice report on Wednesday and we’ll see if Tuitt is able to do any on-field work to kick off the week. If he does, the chances that he’ll play will likely increase. Tyson Alualu would take his spot in the lineup if things work out the other way.