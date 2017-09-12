Texans activate Jaelen Strong, place C.J. Fiedorowicz on IR

Getty Images

The Texans activated receiver Jaelen Strong from the reserve/suspended list Tuesday.

The NFL gave Strong a one-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, stemming from his marijuana possession arrest in 2016. The legal matter was resolved when Strong entered a drug diversion program.

“I’m just happy to be back, glad to be back with my teammates,” Strong said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It was a long week, but I’m glad to be back and glad to be back at work.”

DeAndre Hopkins was the only wideout to catch a pass in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. The Texans still are without Will Fuller, who has a broken collarbone.

To make room, the Texans placed tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve. Fiedorowicz was one of five players on the team’s injury report with a concussion. He also had a concussion in the preseason, getting cleared from that one only three days before getting another.