Texans OG Jeff Allen to miss at least one game

Getty Images

The Texans, already without starting left tackle Duane Brown, will not have starting offensive guard Jeff Allen for at least Thursday night’s game, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Allen could miss more than one game.

Allen, who injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, was one of 21 players on the Texans’ injury report Monday.

The Texans expect to start Greg Mancz in Allen’s right guard spot. Mancz replaced Su’a-Filo at left guard during Sunday’s game and then moved to right guard when Allen was injured, with Su’a-Filo returning to his usual spot. Houston allowed 10 sacks.

Allen signed a five-year, $28 million deal with the Texans before last season.