Thomas Rawls expected back this week for Seahawks

After missing Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers, Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls will likely make his season debut against the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Rawls missed the final three games of the preseason and the regular season opener while recovering from a high-ankle sprain. He went through pregame warmups in Green Bay but was held out against the Packers.

“We do expect Thomas back. He should be raring to go,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday afternoon.

“We want to get it behind him and make sure it’s done,” Carroll said on his weekly radio show on 710 ESPN Monday morning. “But the high ankles do linger and I hope that he’ll feel good on it. We just want it behind us, instead of having it kind of be gone. So that’s why we made that move. He did practice well last week though and he ran hard. He could still feel some stuff; so that’s why we made that decision.”

Rawls rushed for just 349 yards in nine games for Seattle last season as a hairline fracture in his leg forced him to miss seven games. He did have 161 yards and a touchdown in the team’s playoff victory over the Detroit Lions in January.

Rawls’ return will put Seattle’s backfield at full strength. However, it won’t mean much unless their offensive line can create more running lanes than they did Sunday in Green Bay.