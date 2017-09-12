Tom Brady is last in the NFL in completion percentage through Week One

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t accustomed to being at the bottom of any major statistical category, but that’s just where he finds himself after Week One.

33 quarterbacks threw at least one pass in the NFL in Week one, and all of them had a higher completion percentage than Brady, who went 16-for-36, or 44.4 percent, in the opening-night loss against the Chiefs.

That was one of the most inaccurate games in Brady’s career. The last time Brady completed less than 45 percent of his passes was January 1, 2006, a meaningless Week 17 game when he went 3-for-8 before leaving the game before halftime. The last time he completed less than 45 percent of his passes in a game that actually mattered was October 10, 2004.

Brady actually wasn’t terrible on Thursday night: He threw for 267 yards and led five long scoring drives, and the Patriots put up 27 points while not having any turnovers. The problem was the Patriots’ defense, which allowed Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith to have the best game of his career as Kansas City put 42 points on the board.

Still, it’s unusual to look at any statistical category and see Brady at the bottom.