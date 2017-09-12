Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

Said Bills coach Sean McDermott of rookie CB Tre'Davious White, “I saw poise and I saw a player that had played in big games, which is the case when you go to LSU and play in that defense. Tre is an extremely smart football player, very aware, and he puts a lot of time into his preparation which, for a young player, it’s good to know how important that is.”

What should the Dolphins be feeling after watching the rest of the league open the regular season?

Kyle Van Noy and the rest of the Patriots linebackers will likely continue to be challenged after a rough opener.

S Jamal Adams‘ play was a bright spot for the Jets.

The Ravens rotated their linebackers in the opener.

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert was targeted for one pass on 54 snaps in the opener.

LB Joe Schobert played every defensive snap for the Browns.

Who is to blame for the sluggish start to the Steelers run game?

It looks like TE Evan Baylis will be joining the Texans active roster.

The Colts are trying to move on from a blowout loss.

TE Marcedes Lewis was on the field for every Jaguars offensive snap.

An onside kick to open the season didn’t work, but the Titans liked the aggressiveness of the move.

WR Bennie Fowler popped up as a red zone target for the Broncos.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid discussed moving forward without injured S Eric Berry.

K Sebastian Janikowski‘s honesty about his injury allowed the Raiders to make other plans at kicker.

There was no history-making moment for Chargers TE Antonio Gates on Monday night.

A look at Cowboys WR Dez Bryant‘s Week One performance.

The opener offered no support for the Giants’ offseason plan on the offensive line.

The Eagles offense remained pass-heavy in Week One.

The question of whether Redskins QB Kirk Cousins fumbled in the fourth quarter continued to be debated a day after the game.

How did LB Jerrell Freeman‘s injury impact the Bears defense?

The Lions aren’t planning a change on kickoff returns.

Said Packers RB Ty Montgomery, “I think I’ve got more. I think it was knocking some rust off. I definitely think I have more. I expect more from myself. I’ve got to be careful about putting my own expectations and goals out there, but there’s more.”

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs didn’t skimp on his touchdown celebrations.

The Falcons think G Wes Schweitzer will bounce back from a shaky debut as a starter.

Panthers DE Julius Peppers broke his silence.

Differences from last year were tough to spot for the Saints.

Former Bucs LB Derrick Brooks thinks this year’s team will be a good one.

The Cardinals are going to be asking a lot of QB Carson Palmer.

Rams WR Sammy Watkins was effective on Sunday without hitting on any deep balls.

The 49ers need better play on the interior of the offensive line.

Sunday was a “hard game” for Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham.