Zach Streif has an MCL sprain, will miss some time

The Saints could ill afford any more injuries to their offensive line — or anywhere, really.

But now they’re going to have to replace another one for at least a few weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Saints right tackle Zach Streif suffered an MCL sprain last night, and is expected to miss a few weeks. He’s having more tests today to determine the extent of the damage.

Strief left last night’s game in the second quarter after going down clutching his left knee. He was replaced by Senio Kelemete.

The Saints are already without left tackle Terron Armstead, with rookie Ryan Ramczyk into his spot, forcing the Saints to adjust on the fly again.