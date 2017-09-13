49ers pluck linebacker from Vikings practice squad

Getty Images

The 49ers took a look at a couple of veteran linebackers as they looked for help at the position with Reuben Foster set to miss time with an ankle injury, but they’ve opted to go in a younger direction.

The Vikings announced that the Niners have signed linebacker Elijah Lee off of their practice squad. Lee was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings this year and signed to the 49ers practice squad after failing to make the team this summer.

Lee had 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his career at Kansas State. The 49ers have not yet announced a corresponding move to get Lee on their active roster.

The Vikings also announced that they signed linebacker Antwione Williams to their practice squad. The 2016 fifth-round pick of the Lions was cut loose by Detroit this month.