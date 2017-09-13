49ers work out several defensive players

Getty Images

As the 49ers keep trying to improve a roster that remains a work in progress at best, they keep looking at players who could be better than the players they have.

Per a league source, the 49ers worked out several defensive players on Wednesday.

Getting a tire-kicking from Kyle Shanahan and company were defensive end Kendall Langford, defensive end Jaye Howard, defensive tackle Tony McDaniel, defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, defensive tackle Stefan Charles, defensive back Devonte Johnson, and defensive back Josh Thornton.

The 49ers have overhauled the roster in the time since Shanahan arrived as head coach and John Lynch became the G.M. So far, it hasn’t sparked on-field progress; the 49ers lost to the Panthers in Week One, 23-3.