Alex Smith leads the league with a 148.6 passer rating. He won AFC offensive player of the week honors for Week 1. Yet, Smith expects to play elsewhere next season.

That’s what the Chiefs quarterback said during a recent interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

For sure,” Smith said when asked if he felt like 2017 would be his last in Kansas City. “It absolutely does. Without a doubt.”

The Chiefs traded up to 10th overall to select Patrick Mahomes to groom behind the 33-year-old Smith.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Smith said. “It’s like, man, [we] could’ve added this or this or this position or this player.”

Smith’s contract runs through the 2018 season. The Chiefs gave up a first-round 2018 choice and a 2017 third-rounder to Buffalo for Mahomes, who completed 34 of 54 passes for 390 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the preseason.

Smith understands the NFL is a “what-have-you-done-for-me-lately” business, and he wants to make it a hard decision for the Chiefs in the offseason.

“Structurally, the contract, the guarantees are less, and that’s just the reality,” said Smith, who has a 2-4 playoff record. “You have to prove yourself year in and year out and if you can’t get the job done, every team is going to go and try and find somebody else that can. That’s the reality of the deal. I don’t care who you are.”

11 responses to “Alex Smith expects to play elsewhere next season

  1. the Chiefs will be able to trade him for at least a high 2nd round pick after the year he is going to have this season.
    Heck, after taking the Chiefs to the Super Bowl this year, the Chiefs should be able to finagle a 1st round pick in a trade.

    Anyway, I think it is absolutely AWESOME that the 49ers chose the unpatriotic cancer QB, over this class act winner.
    Alex smith is finally showing what he can do when he has a stable system and stable set of coaches. How many Offenses and Coordinators did he have to suffer thru in San fran?

    Chiefs Nation is behind Alex this yearm and wish him well in the future when we recoup draft picks for him.
    Next year, the Chiefs repeat, with a future HOFer at QB, in Thee Patrick Mahomes

  2. This only makes me like Smith even more. For years he has been getting a bad rap for doing exactly what his coaches wanted him to do yet the trolls are out in full calling him by a girl’s name or worse on every article about him, Proving once again how little they really understand the game.

  3. He is a nice player, but can he take you to the next level? Maybe, maybe not. Mahomes looked liked the real deal in preseason, but so did Peterman for the Bills. I actually loved Mohomes coming out of college, think he was the best potential QB coming out. Wish the Bills would of drafted him, I guess only time will tell. Hope you guys beat the Raiders out, even though that will cost us a lower draft pick.

  4. What does Alex Smith have, one or two playoff wins in 13 years? When you draft a QB #1, you’re hoping for a John Elway, Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw. You’re looking for a guy who can go to the worst team and turn them into a multiple super bowl winning team. Heck, Colin Kaepernick has more playoff victories than Smith. Mahomes should have been the overall number one pick. You can’t pass up a QB like him. Andy Reid feels the clock ticking. He wants to win a super bowl. Maybe the 49ers will sign Smith again.

  7. If the Chiefs win it all, he will stay next year. Unfortunately the odds are not in the Chiefs’ favor.

  9. He is a nice regular season QB, but you can’t win in the post season with an ultra conservative QB like Smith. It’s just reality. Unless the Chiefs somehow get the 1985 Bears, they are better off moving on and preparing for the future.

  10. charliecharger says:
    September 13, 2017 at 8:44 pm
    What does Alex Smith have, one or two playoff wins in 13 years? When you draft a QB #1, you’re hoping for a John Elway, Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw.
    ————————————

    Judging someone by that standard is setting the bar ridiculously high unless you are prepared to put the weapons around him each of those players had. This season Smith has more bullets in the gun than he has ever had before. We may finally see him produce accordingly.

  11. Smith was 2 special teams fumbles away from the SB in 2011 after leading the Niners to a 13-3 record. He did everything needed to win that game and the chiefs ST’s just kept giving the Giants the ball back. Of course people just think Kaep came in and made the Niners a contender, even though they won more games with Smith.

