Brandon Marshall not worried about chemistry with Eli Manning

The Giants offense had no shortage of problems in last Sunday’s 19-3 loss to the Cowboys and one of the things that went less smoothly than planned was wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s regular season debut for the team.

Marshall was targeted once before halftime and four times overall on the way to one catch for 10 yards when the game was all but out of reach. It looked like there was one opportunity for a big play in the fourth quarter when Eli Manning saw Marshall open after evading the Dallas pass rush but the pass fell incomplete as the quarterback led Marshall more than Marshall seemed to be expecting.

Marshall’s new to the team and missed time this summer with a shoulder injury, which led to a question for Marshall about his chemistry with the quarterback.

“I’m not worried about that,” Marshall said, via the New York Daily News. “I’m worried about the offense being more efficient and starting faster.”

Getting Odell Beckham back in the lineup could help on the faster start front, but a run of games under 20 points dating back to Week 12 of last season suggests he won’t cure everything that ails the offense. The same would be true of a stronger game for Marshall, but the combination would be a step in a better direction for the Giants.