Brian Cushing suspended 10 games for PED violation

The NFL has suspended Texans linebacker Brian Cushing 10 games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy. He can return to the active roster on Nov. 28, the day after Houston’s game against the Ravens.

Cushing was suspended for four games for violating the PED policy in 2010 after earning defensive rookie of the year honors in 2009. He said then he tested positive for a non-steroidal banned substance.

He had only three tackles in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars before leaving with a concussion, which had ruled him out for Thursday’s game anyway.

Benardrick McKinney, in his third season, will wear the “live” helmet that allows him to relay play calls of defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. Cushing had held that job.