Broncos will honor DeMarcus Ware

Getty Images

DeMarcus Ware already said he didn’t know who to root for in Sunday’s game between his former teams. But the Broncos are doing their best to win him over.

Denver will recognize their former linebacker, who retired after last season, with an on-field presentation after the first quarter. He also will serve as the team’s coin toss alumni captain.

Ware played his first nine seasons with the Cowboys before they released him. He signed with the Broncos in 2014 and finished his career in Denver. He and the Cowboys had discussions about his return, but he decided to retire instead, signing a one-day contract with the Cowboys.

Ware, though, won his only Super Bowl with the Broncos.