Chargers activate Tenny Palepoi, waive Isaac Rochell

The Chargers announced they have activated defensive end Tenny Palepoi from the reserve/suspended list, waiving defensive end Isaac Rochell in a corresponding move.

Palepoi, 25, served three games of his four-game suspension last season. The league suspended him for violating its performance enhancing drug policy.

He appeared in 13 games last season, with 13 tackles, nine quarterback hits, 20 quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery. Palepoi missed the 2015 season with a broken foot.

Rochell was the Chargers’ seventh-round pick this year. He had one tackle Monday night.

The Chargers also announcing the signing of cornerback Jeff Richards to the practice squad. Richards was waived from the active roster Monday for receiver Geremy Davis in a corresponding move.