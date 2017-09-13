Chiefs worked out safety Aaron Williams

Getty Images

After losing star safety/cancer survivor Eric Berry to a torn Achilles, the Chiefs took a look at a guy with his own lengthy injury history.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Chiefs worked out former Bills safety Aaron Williams yesterday.

The Bills released Williams in March after he finished the previous two seasons on injured reserve because of neck problems.

The 27-year-old wants to play again, and has worked out for the Jaguars and Texans this offseason. When he was healthy, he was a solid cover safety, but he hasn’t been well in a while.

He’s played just 10 games the last two seasons, and it appears teams are curious, but wary about his condition.