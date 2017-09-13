Coach, player have slightly varying takes on whether Aaron Donald will play on Sunday

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is back. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be back on the field on Sunday.

On Wednesday, coach Sean McVay and Donald separately addressed whether he’ll face Washington in Week Two. And there was a least a little variance between what they had to say.

Asked if McVay can envision any circumstances during which Donald wouldn’t play on Sunday, McVay said this: “No, the way that he looked today — you never want to say never — but if things continue to progress the way that they look today, I feel pretty positive and optimistic that he will be ready to go.”

McVay made it clear that Aaron Donald looked like Aaron Donald.

“Exactly like you would expect — looked fast, looked fresh, looked like the player that you’ve seen,” McVay said. “It didn’t look like he missed a beat and it was good to have him back out there. Great demeanor, guys were excited to have him back, he’s all smiles because he loves football, so nothing but positive things there. I was happy too.”

Donald had a slightly more restrained assessment of whether he’ll be ready to go.

“It depends [on] how this week goes,” Donald said. “Today I felt good. We’re going to see tomorrow wearing pads and just going day-by-day right now. . . . Day-by-day. We’re going day-by-day right now. We’re going to see what happens.”

Some have suggested that Donald won’t be truly ready to play unless and until he gets the contract he wants. It’s unclear at this point whether any progress is being made toward a new deal for Donald.