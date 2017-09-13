Cole Beasley unimpressed with his highlight-reel helmet catch

Getty Images

It was only 7 yards; it didn’t come late in the fourth quarter of a close game; and it was the season opener, not the Super Bowl.

Still, Cole Beasley‘s helmet catch Sunday brought back memories of David Tyree, prompting owner Jerry Jones to gush it was one of the “finest” catches he ever has witnessed.

The catch impressed everyone, including Giants receiver Odell Beckham, who nodded in appreciation on the sideline. Everyone, that is, except Beasley himmself.

“I have mixed feelings about it,” the Cowboys slot receiver said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If I would’ve done what I was supposed to do, I would’ve just caught it the first time and probably went back to the ball a little more instead of letting it kind of come and almost letting the DB get it.

“More critical than anything.”

Beasley, the team’s leading receiver last season, finished with a workmanlike three catches for 32 yards. But he topped the highlights from a 19-3 Cowboys win.

“It’s the only SportsCenter catch I’ve ever really had,” Beasley said. “My game is not too flashy for the most part. It’s catch underneath stuff and get yards after the catch. It doesn’t really happen too often. It might’ve been my first one.”