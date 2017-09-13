Colts put Denzelle Good on IR, sign linebacker Sean Spence

Getty Images

As if the Colts needed any more problems right now, they just put their starting right tackle on injured reserve.

The team announced that Denzelle Good was placed on injured reserve, and that they had signed veteran linebacker Sean Spence.

Good, a 2015 seventh-rounder, has 15 starts along the line.

The Colts signed Spence this offseason, but he was part of final cuts prior to the opener. He worked out for the 49ers this week, but came back to the team that gave him a $750,000 signing bonus in March.