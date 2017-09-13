Colts splitting reps between Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett

AP

The one thing the Colts do know is that Andrew Luck‘s not practicing this week.

Beyond that, Chuck Pagano’s not tipping his hand.

The Colts coach told reporters he planned to split first-team reps between quarterbacks Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett in practice this week.

That’s frankly a terrible sign for Tolzien, as he’s been there all offseason, and was sufficiently bad that he was pulled late in last week’s loss to the Rams.

If Brissett can still be in single-digit practices with the Colts and make enough of an impression to make them abandon a plans months in the making, it speaks volumes, and points to him taking over eventually, even if not this week against the Cardinals.