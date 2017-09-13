DeMarcus Ware torn about who to root for in Dallas-Denver game

Getty Images

DeMarcus Ware is ready for Sunday’s game between his former teams. The “between” makes it hard for him to know who to root for — the Cowboys or the Broncos?

Ware admits his loyalties are divided.

He will sit “on the 50-yard line, in the middle,” wear blue because “both teams have blue” and don a hat with a “D” so no one will “know what ‘D’ stands for.”

Ware became the Cowboys’ all-time sacks leader with 138.5 after they made him a first-round pick in 2005. He played his last three seasons in Denver after Dallas released him.

“They [both] know what they’re doing,” Ware said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “The only difference is one is orange and the other one is royal blue and white. But this week, it’s going to be split a little bit.”

The Cowboys showed interest in Ware this offseason before he decided to sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys and retire.

“I was one day away from coming back and signing with the Dallas Cowboys,” Ware, 35, said. “But my body just told me it’s time. It’s time to stop playing. Still have the drive to get out there and the want to play, but you’ve got to think about family, think about what’s important, and I just decided it’s time to hang up the cleats and put on a suit.”

Ware admits he would listen if the Cowboys came calling during the season.

“If Jerry calls me, I’ll answer the phone,” Ware said. “I will answer the phone.”