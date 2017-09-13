DeShone Kizer will try to buck history in Baltimore Sunday

AP

The Browns will face the Ravens on Sunday, which means DeShone Kizer will be the sixth rookie quarterback to start against the Ravens in Baltimore since John Harbaugh became the team’s head coach in 2008.

The five quarterbacks that came before Kizer have had various styles and have gone on to various levels of success in the NFL, but they all share one thing in common. As Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com points out, they lost when they took the field in Baltimore.

Two of those quarterbacks — Brandon Weeden and Cody Kessler — also played for the Browns. Andy Dalton, Geno Smith and Carson Wentz round out a group that’s lost those games by an average of 11 points while throwing two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Kizer comes into Baltimore off a solid debut against the Steelers, albeit one that found him on the receiving end of seven sacks. The Ravens sacked Dalton five times and Dalton turned the ball over in a 20-0 win last Sunday, so it seems their defense should be well prepared to make life difficult for Kizer and the Browns offense this weekend as well.