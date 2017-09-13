DeShone Kizer will try to buck history in Baltimore Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 13, 2017, 7:52 AM EDT
AP

The Browns will face the Ravens on Sunday, which means DeShone Kizer will be the sixth rookie quarterback to start against the Ravens in Baltimore since John Harbaugh became the team’s head coach in 2008.

The five quarterbacks that came before Kizer have had various styles and have gone on to various levels of success in the NFL, but they all share one thing in common. As Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com points out, they lost when they took the field in Baltimore.

Two of those quarterbacks — Brandon Weeden and Cody Kessler — also played for the Browns. Andy Dalton, Geno Smith and Carson Wentz round out a group that’s lost those games by an average of 11 points while throwing two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Kizer comes into Baltimore off a solid debut against the Steelers, albeit one that found him on the receiving end of seven sacks. The Ravens sacked Dalton five times and Dalton turned the ball over in a 20-0 win last Sunday, so it seems their defense should be well prepared to make life difficult for Kizer and the Browns offense this weekend as well.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “DeShone Kizer will try to buck history in Baltimore Sunday

  2. Last week’s games don’t mean squat. I want my Ravens to come out and DESTROY the Browns this Sunday. I want Kizer on his rear end after every play. I want West and Allen to jam the ball down the Browns throat and I want Joe to send a few beauties to Wallace, Maclin and Co. to seal the deal.

    Go RAVENS!

  3. Kizer hhas a okay shot to win if he gets the ball out faster and the Browns are able to run the ball some. Hopefully Britt can catch this week. I know Pryor had a huge drop last week but I still would take him over Britt anyday. Browns developed Pryor and then let him walk for the same money they pay a older Kenny Britt. I don’t know how the Browns think they can ever win with no skill players on the outside. Njoku looKs like a monster but I’ve yet to see him make any plays.

  4. Usually a rookie qb starting means he was a high draft pick…meaning the team was probably bad the previous year. that is why teams most teams do well against rookie qb’s.

Leave a Reply