Devontae Booker back at practice, won’t play this week

Getty Images

The Broncos welcomed running back Devontae Booker back to practice on Wednesday.

Booker has been out since a fracture in his wrist was discovered during a physical at the start of training camp in July. He had surgery a short time later and avoided starting the regular season on the PUP list, which indicates that the Broncos believe he’ll be ready to play at some point in the first six weeks of the season.

It won’t be this week, however. Coach Vance Joseph said, via Mike Klis of KUSA, that Booker will not play against the Cowboys this weekend.

A full week of practice this week and next should push Booker closer to playing. At that point, the Broncos will have to figure out how he fits into a backfield with C.J. Anderson, Jamaal Charles and De'Angelo Henderson.