Eli Manning on offensive struggles: Everyone needs to take a breath

Posted by Josh Alper on September 13, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT
After the Packers started the 2014 season with two losses in their first three games and an offense ranked 28th in total yards, quarterback Aaron Rodgers told those concerned about the state of affairs to “r-e-l-a-x.”

The Packers went 11-2 the rest of the way and the offense finished the year sixth in yards while the team led the league in scoring. It’s no surprise, then, that Giants quarterback Eli Manning would want to channel the Rodgers approach when discussing his team’s dismal three-point outing against the Cowboys last Sunday night.

“We’ll bounce back,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv. “We just need to slow down, everybody take a breath.”

Without comparing the personnel of the respective teams and the talent of the respective quarterbacks, there’s one significant difference between the two situations.

The Packers had ranked eighth in points and third in yards during the 2013 season and, at that point, had never ranked lower than 10th in points or 13th in yards under coach Mike McCarthy. The Giants, meanwhile, ranked 26th in points — they last scored more than 20 points in Week 12 of last season — and 25th in yards last year.

The results were better when Ben McAdoo, who is in his second season as head coach, was the offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015, but the history isn’t one that suggests one bad game is the kind of outlier those three games were for that Packers team. That’s not to say that it is time to panic and Odell Beckham‘s return should help, but expecting a reversal of fortunes for the Giants offense isn’t quite the same as expecting the sun to rise in the morning.

  1. Problem is MacAdoo is trying too hard to a run the GB offense with Eli Manning has his QB. that just isn’t going to work with a flat footed QB

  5. Eli needs to take a breath and hang onto the ball for longer than 1.5 seconds before dumping it into the ground.

    I’m a lifelong Giants fan. I appreciate Eli’s accomplishments. These days it seems like he takes DirecTV commercials more serious than playing football. I’d rather see Geno Smith out there than Eli.

  7. Eli “be like me, I stand around breathing with my mouth wide open and a look of stupor on my face most of the time.” I love the post week one reactions. Folks, here is a major newflash–the Pats are not done, the Rams are not a 35 point spread world beater, Seahawks dont suck, and Giants will likely be around at the end. It’s ok, quit watching ESPN and watch your football knowledge quickly accelerate, heck, with a little effort, you might even gain a little real football knowledge. Stay away from the sound bite talking head morons that fill the airwaves. Read Pat Kirwan’s book and study the actual game.

  naes says:
    September 13, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Eli needs to take a breath and hang onto the ball for longer than 1.5 seconds before dumping it into the ground.

    I’m a lifelong Giants fan. I appreciate Eli’s accomplishments. These days it seems like he takes DirecTV commercials more serious than playing football. I’d rather see Geno Smith out there than Eli.

    Go root for another team if you seriously want Geno Smith in there over Eli. Seriously one of the stupidest comments I’ve read today.

  15. Two time Super Bowl winning QBs are hard to come by. Giants fan’s shouldn’t be running him out of town.

    Last time I checked the Giants lose bad games every year yet they still manage to be contenders come playoff time.

    Nothing to worry about.

