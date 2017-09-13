Jason Peters practicing on Wednesday

Getty Images

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters left the season opener after sustaining a groin injury in the first half of the game and then departed for good after trying to return to action in the second half.

Peters said after the game that he felt like he was fine and would be able to play in Week Two. Nothing seems to have changed over the last few days.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that Peters will take part in the team’s first practice of the week on Wednesday. Peters may be limited during the session, but it seems unlikely that the Eagles would be putting him on the field at all if they felt he was at risk of making things worse.

The Eagles saw two other players go down during the win over the Redskins. Kicker Caleb Sturgis is now on injured reserve and cornerback Ronald Darby is out indefinitely with a dislocated ankle, so the Eagles will have some shuffling to do in the secondary when they face the Chiefs this weekend.