Joe Flacco: I’m not 100 percent, but “no limitations come Sunday”

The Ravens didn’t give quarterback Joe Flacco much to do last Sunday.

Flacco was out for almost a month due to a back injury before returning to practice a little more than a week before facing the Bengals and threw 17 passes during the 20-0 loss. Flacco also took a big hit from Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap that led to a concussion evaluation, but said Wednesday that he’s feeling good if not quite fully recovered.

“I’m not going to say I’m 100 percent — but there’s no limitations come Sunday,” Flacco said, via ESPN.com. “… I was definitely very happy with how I woke up the next day and on Tuesday and how I feel today standing here. I felt like I came out of the game great — just getting better and better.”

Flacco wasn’t thrilled with how little he had to do beyond handing the ball off during the victory over the Bengals, so we’ll see this weekend if he gets more to do now that he’s further removed from his summer on the sideline.