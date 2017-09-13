Joe Flacco points to Mike Campanaro as option to replace Danny Woodhead

Getty Images

With running back Danny Woodhead expected to miss at least a month with a hamstring injury, the Baltimore Ravens will be looking to find a suitable replacement in the interim.

While Terrance West and Buck Allen can handle most of the ball carrying duties, Woodhead’s absence leaves the Ravens without a real threat as a pass catcher out of the backfield. However, quarterback Joe Flacco already has an idea about a possible replacement.

“Hopefully, we have some guys that can step up and hit some plays,” Flacco said, via Jamison Henlsey of ESPN.com. “Mike Campanaro is one of those quick little guys that can do stuff on the side.”

Campanaro has been mostly a receiver with the Ravens but has six rushes for 91 yards and a touchdown in his four seasons with the team as well. Buried behind Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman on the depth chart, it could also provide Campanaro another avenue to contribute as well.

Campanaro has 12 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown in 12 games played for Baltimore.