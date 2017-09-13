Joe Thomas misses practice with knee injury

Getty Images

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is only four snaps away from 10,000 straight. And there’s currently a question as to whether the string will be broken.

Thomas didn’t practice on Wednesday, due to a knee injury. While it’s too early to conclude that he’ll miss the game, it makes sense to pay attention to the Thursday and Friday reports, especially since guard Kevin Zeitler also didn’t practice due to a thumb injury.

Elsewhere on the injury report, defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) didn’t practice. Defensive tackle Danny Shelton (knee) was limited, and defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (finger), receiver Kenny Britt (knee), running back Duke Johnson (chest), and tight end Randall Telfer (knee) fully participated.